Two Valencian Community officials accused of promoting chemsex among youngsters

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 13:50

Two Valencian Community senior officials accused of promoting chemsex among youngsters. Image: IVAJ/ Instagram

TWO senior officials of the Generalitat Valenciana (Valencian Community government) are set to testify in court after being accused of promoting chemsex, which is described as using drugs as part of your sex life and is said to be most common among gay and bi men.

The Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers has launched a complaint against two senior officials in the Valencian Community government for “promoting chemsex among young people through the social networks of the Valencian Institute of Youth, as well as for financing a contact application to carry out this sexual practice with drugs.”

The president of Christian Lawyers, Polonia Castellanos, said that “it is necessary to begin to establish responsibilities”, as “such serious conduct and acts must be sanctioned and condemned”.

The court summoned the director of IVAJ, Jesús Damián Martí, and the director of Public Health, Ofelia Gimeno, for an alleged crime against public health and they will have to attend on September 13, at 11.00 am.

Castellanos accused the two high-ranking Valencian government officials of granting a subsidy of €5,496 to the Citizens’ Anti-AIDS Committee of the Valencian Community to finance a “contact application for MSM and chemsex users”.

They said that the IVAJ had promoted the “dangerous practise” among young people through its Instagram account, where it has produced a guide with statements such as “everything is fine as long as it is controlled”, “the moment you lose consciousness it stops being a safe practice” and “knowing the person who provides the drug can give some assurance that the narcotics are as pure as possible”.

The Valencian Youth Institute warned of “certain risks associated” with this practice, but said that “prohibitions do not prevent people from practising it”.

They used the platform to advise youngsters to get all the information on effects, risks and compatibility with other treatments, knowing the person supplying the drug and “setting limits before taking it as a safety word in a safe environment with people you know”.

Back in January, the man believed to have coined the term ‘chemsex’ died suddenly, leading to hundreds of tributes flooding social media.

LGBT+ pioneer and activist David Stuart is believed to have begun his work around chemsex after using drugs himself for a decade.

“I found myself sober-ish, with a criminal record for drug dealing, a considerable accumulation of traumas and with a fire in my belly that drove me to raise awareness about chemsex,” he said on his website.

“I have tried to raise awareness about the chemsex epidemic that that is responsible for (yes, great amounts of pleasure) and also unfair, disproportionate experiences of trauma, psychosis, suicides and overdoses amongst (mostly) gay men all around the world.

“It truly is epidemic and so, so upsetting, almost becoming normalised experiences for too many gay men. Nearly every gay man in the world knows someone who has been affected very poorly by chemsex.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.