Will travel chaos ever end? Jet2 set to cancel summer flights

By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2022 • 14:32

Jet2 set to cancel summer flights. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

TRAVEL CHAOS as Jet2 is set to cancel summer flights JNews have confirmed today, June 15.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third-largest airline, flying from ten UK airports to more than 60 destinations across Europe and beyond.

It has been confirmed that Jet2 have now cancelled a range of summer flights as part of a routine review of services and demand. Services to Jersey and Amsterdam have been axed in the move which is not linked to recent reports of airport chaos.

Flights to Amsterdam from Birmingham and Leeds Bradford airports for July and August with two flights a week previously scheduled from the West Midlands hub and four flights a week from Yorkshire.

Last week, Jet2 announced that it had suspended flights to Jersey from Manchester, Birmingham and London Stansted airports following a similar review.

An airline spokesperson said: “Following the latest review, we have taken the decision, in consultation with Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, to withdraw July and August services to Amsterdam from Birmingham and Leeds Bradford airports. Our programme to Amsterdam is scheduled to recommence in September.

“Where customers are affected, we will contact them to let them know and they will receive a full refund. It is important to note that this decision has nothing to do with staff shortages that are currently impacting other airlines, and withdrawn flights were not due to depart until June 30 at the earliest.”