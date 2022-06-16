By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 21:49

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange weather warnings for extremely high temperatures in parts of Andalucia.



According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) will issue orange warnings for high temperatures tomorrow, Friday, June 17, in the province of Jaen, and in the regions of Cordoba and Granada. This alert will come into force at 2pm.

The orange warning will be in force until 9pm in the regions of Campiña and Subbetica in Cordoba; in the Granada’s Genil Basin; and in the Jaen counties of Valle del Guadalquivir, Morena, Condado, Cazorla, Segura, Montes, and the capital, where thermometers could reach 42°C.

A yellow warning is also expected to be issued due to high temperatures between 2pm and 9pm, in the Sierra Norte and Campiña de Sevilla. This will also apply to Sierra and Pedroches in Cordoba, and in Poniente and Almeria capital.

In the event of high temperatures, the 112 Emergency Telephone number offers a series of recommendations to the population to avoid emergency situations. These include drinking water regularly, every two hours if possible, to stay hydrated.

Alcoholic or sugary drinks are not recommended, as they promote dehydration. It is recommended to avoid copious and hot meals; it is healthier to eat fruits, vegetables, cold soups or cold-cooked legumes.

