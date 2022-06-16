By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 21:49
Photo of a thermometer.
Credit: Shutterstock
According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) will issue orange warnings for high temperatures tomorrow, Friday, June 17, in the province of Jaen, and in the regions of Cordoba and Granada. This alert will come into force at 2pm.
The orange warning will be in force until 9pm in the regions of Campiña and Subbetica in Cordoba; in the Granada’s Genil Basin; and in the Jaen counties of Valle del Guadalquivir, Morena, Condado, Cazorla, Segura, Montes, and the capital, where thermometers could reach 42°C.
A yellow warning is also expected to be issued due to high temperatures between 2pm and 9pm, in the Sierra Norte and Campiña de Sevilla. This will also apply to Sierra and Pedroches in Cordoba, and in Poniente and Almeria capital.
In the event of high temperatures, the 112 Emergency Telephone number offers a series of recommendations to the population to avoid emergency situations. These include drinking water regularly, every two hours if possible, to stay hydrated.
Alcoholic or sugary drinks are not recommended, as they promote dehydration. It is recommended to avoid copious and hot meals; it is healthier to eat fruits, vegetables, cold soups or cold-cooked legumes.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.