By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 18:04

Almeria's Cultural spaces and archaeological sites join the European Archaeology Days Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria will see various archaeological activities over the course of three days, suitable for all audiences and completely free!

The main venues for the archaeological activities will be Los Millares Archaeological Site and the Enclave Arqueológico Puerta de Almería, as reported by Cope.

The activities are organised for the celebration of the European Archaeology Days 2022 in the province of Almería, which will showcase the rich archaeological heritage of the province, as well as its research.

The programme of the Conference, set to take place from June 16 to June 19 will include a wide variety of activities, suitable for all audiences and all free of charge, in an effort to raise awareness and familiarise all sectors of the population with archaeology.

Activities include dramatised visits, educational workshops, talks and visits to archaeological sites and more!

Among the proposals are a didactic workshop on amphorae in the Archaeological Enclave of Puerta de Almería and guided tours in the Alcazaba on the archaeology of the Wall of La Vela or on vertical archaeology.

The Museum of Almería is set to host a talk entitled “The discovery that changed history?”, by Francisco Álvarez, for secondary school students, as well as various educational workshops on the culture of clay, diet in prehistoric times and a prehistoric adventure.

The sites of Ciavieja, Macael Viejo, Los Millares, and the Cerro del Espíritu Santo are also going to be inviting participants to learn about their latest excavations in guided tours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.