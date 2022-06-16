By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 18:26

Almeria's slums are the Church's top priority Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria’s Church has set the city’s slums as its top priority with an estimate of 6,000 people occupying abandoned shacks and farmhouses.

Speaking on Almeria’s slums, Toñi Manzano, coordinator of the Settlements Project in the Church NGO stated:

“In the Levante area, the settlements are shacks made of wood, plastic and those in the Poniente area are abandoned farmhouses and shacks where many people enter with rents and if they are abandoned, they occupy them. They are far from the service areas.”, as reported by Cope.

“Ninety per cent of these people work in the greenhouses, but without regularisation. They find jobs in fruit harvesting campaigns, picking peppers, melons, watermelons, but they cannot be employed due to lack of papers.

“The volunteers from the parishes work with them because they are committed to the people. They see them as brothers and sisters with all their rights and capabilities.

“That is why we undertake awareness campaigns, we offer Spanish classes taught by the volunteers themselves, we support them in their search for employment, we accompany them if necessary to the doctor or to social services… in short, we provide the broadest possible response”, the Caritas technician emphasised.

Currently, the Church institution covers some 700 people. They even now have a legal service to continue taking steps towards integration:

“We are taking steps towards this visualisation that we have as an objective. That we are not just workers who forget about them when our working day is over, but that we give them comprehensive treatment, treating them as brothers and sisters”, insisted Manzano.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.