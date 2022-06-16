By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 June 2022 • 16:34

API Almeria Property Investments: Buying and selling in safe hands

WHETHER buying or selling a property, API Almeria Property Investments is the estate agency clients can trust. This is a family‐run business which stands out for going the extra mile for all its clients, offering not only an outstanding range of highly professional property services but also ensuring that every aspect of acquiring or selling a home is as easy and straightforward as possible.

Based in smart offices in the centrally located Las Buganvillas roundabout in Vera Playa between Anto’s bar and Luces lighting shop, API specialises in properties going from budget holiday apartments to beachfront palatial family villas along the coastal area from Mojacar to San Juan de los Terreros and inland as far as the motorway, with collaborations with other reputable agencies in other areas.

Now into its ninth year of doing business, API has built up an excellent reputation and is proving to be the estate agency of choice for clients of all nationalities.

Co‐owner Ann Depovere, who is originally from Belgium, has extensive experience in the property sector, having worked as an associated agent for the local branch of an international estate agency for six years before launching her own enterprise. Ann based the business on the principle that clients have the right to expect the very best, and that remains API’s number one goal.

API works towards 100 per cent customer satisfaction and full guarantees. As Ann stresses, “people will forget what you say, they may forget what you do, but they will never forget how you make them feel!”

For vendors that means making every effort to promote their property to the widest possible market, showing off the property at its eye‐catching best, and doing what it can to achieve a property sale as speedily as possible and at the best possible price.

Buyers can expect API will do their utmost to match you to the properties which best suit your needs and preferences, and have the confidence that every property on the API books has all the requisite paperwork in order, the company working with local lawyers and solicitors to double-check everything down to the last detail. On top of this, API also offers the comprehensive management of new builds, as Ismael is a qualified building engineer.

API is with clients every step of the property selling/purchase way, and beyond, with a very personalised and caring after‐sales service which really stands out as the full package. It shines through that API believes it’s important to build up a personal relationship with clients. And it’s not for nothing that so many API clients have become firm friends, and that so much of the company’s business stems from word‐of‐mouth recommendations.

For all your property needs, API is the estate agency of choice.

API Almeria Property Investments: Ronda de las Buganvillas, nº 42 04621 Vera Playa

Office: 950 460 874

Mobile: 666 260 085 / 670 596 085

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here