Balearic Islands Government provides grants for English, French and German language assistants

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 16:42

The Balearic Islands Government will provide grants for English, French and German language assistants. Image: Balearic Islands Government

There will be 250 language assistants at public schools in the Balearic Islands next year, thanks to grants provided by the Government.

The Department of Education and Vocational Training of the Balearic Islands Government, through the Directorate-General for Early Childhood, Innovation and the Educational Community, is now launching its programme of teaching assistants for the 2022-2023 school year. The programme has a budget of €1,702,000, which will cover the grants and insurance of the language assistants. A total of 250 assistants are taking part in the programme.

The continuation of the language assistant programme this year is a response to the positive effect that it has previously had in schools. Its aim is to promote foreign language skills through the provision of native language assistants in publicly funded schools. The language assistants will be distributed among public and state-subsidised nursery, primary and secondary schools, but also in official language schools (EOI), integrated vocational training centres (CIFP), art schools (EA) and adult education centres (CEPA).

According to information released on June 13, there will be 202 English language assistants at 247 schools, 33 German language assistants at 58 schools, and 15 French language assistants at 28 schools.

