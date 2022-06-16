Balearic Islands Government works for greater equality in the health service

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 19:49

The Balearic Islands Government is working for greater equality in the health hervice. Image: Balearic Islands Government

The Balearic Islands Government has committed to greater equality by giving the green light to the First Plan for Equality between Men and Women in the Health Service.

On June 13, the Negotiating Committee of the Balearic Islands approved the First Plan for Equality between Men and Women in the Health Service, which seeks to achieve equality and eliminate sex-based discrimination in the Balearic Islands Health Service.

The aim is to achieve greater equality through the following general objectives: to promote and implement the gender perspective in the area of human resources; to promote equal access to training and to raise awareness and provide information on gender equality; to promote and raise awareness of the balance between home life and working life; to determine and apply measures to guarantee the occupational health of staff; to implement appropriate procedures for dealing with situations of violence against women and sexual harassment; and to consolidate the gender perspective in a transversal manner throughout the entire Health Service.

In order to achieve these general objectives for greater equality in the health service, work will be carried out in six areas of action: work-life balance and professional growth; awareness-raising and training; reconciliation and co-responsibility; occupational health; situations requiring special protection; and culture of equality and organisational measures.

