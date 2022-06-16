Birthday celebrations for Calpe 41 Club chairman Peter Moore in Alfaz (Alicante)

UPDATE: 'Business unaffected' following HUGE fire at Russia's largest gas field Urengoy in Yamalo-Nenets Close
By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 16:27

CALPE 41 CLUB chairman Peter Moore recently celebrated his birthday.

To mark the occasion, he invited members to join him for a game of petanca and a round of crazy golf at the Forum in Alfaz where Peter and his wife Sandra live. 

“The results were inconclusive,” Peter said afterwards, “ but the morning was thoroughly enjoyed and followed by an excellent lunch in the members’ dining room.” 

The 41 Club is a fellowship organisation for past Round Table members, and welcomes members of other service organisations. More information can be found on the www.calpe41club.com website.

 

