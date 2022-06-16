My Blue Badge = My Freedom: Join the Euro Weekly News´campaign to protect the most vulnerable

By Sally Underwood • 16 June 2022 • 9:00

My Blue Badge = My Freedom: Join the Euro Weekly News´campaign. Image: Shutterstock

BREXIT may have changed many things, from voting rights to the exchange rate.

One of the things the UK´s departure from the European Union has not changed however is the health problems many UK nationals living abroad face daily. And nor should Brexit affect rights for the disabled.

Health is universal, unaffected political leanings or country borders. And that is why the Euro Weekly News has put together a campaign to push the UK and Spanish governments to work together to secure the same rights for British Blue Badge holders that they had before Brexit.

Spain is one of the few EU countries to not allow UK Blue Badges, making getting around harder for disabled UK nationals living in Spain, as well as those visiting the country.

If you believe the most vulnerable should be protected post-Brexit, please sign our petition below.