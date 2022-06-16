My Blue Badge = My Freedom: Join the Euro Weekly News´campaign to protect the most vulnerable

By Sally Underwood • 16 June 2022 • 9:00
My Blue Badge = My Freedom: Join the Euro Weekly News´campaign. Image: Shutterstock
One of the things the UK´s departure from the European Union has not changed however is the health problems many UK nationals living abroad face daily. And nor should Brexit affect rights for the disabled.
Health is universal, unaffected political leanings or country borders. And that is why the Euro Weekly News has put together a campaign to push the UK and Spanish governments to work together to secure the same rights for British Blue Badge holders that they had before Brexit.
Spain is one of the few EU countries to not allow UK Blue Badges, making getting around harder for disabled UK nationals living in Spain, as well as those visiting the country.
If you believe the most vulnerable should be protected post-Brexit, please sign our petition below.
I am calling on the Spanish and UK governments to work together to allow UK Blue Badges to be used by vulnerable elderly and disabled people living in and visiting Spain.
Until September 2021 UK Blue Badges had been accepted in Spain through an informal agreement between the two countries. Spain is now only of the only EU countries not to accept these badges.
Please work together to find a resolution to this issue to improve accessibility for the disabled.

Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
