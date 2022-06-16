By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 7:46

BREAKING: Another young footballer dies following a heart attack. Image: @ATOficial/ Twitter

TRIBUTES have flooded social media for another young footballer who died of a heart attack.

Fabricio Navarro, a young footballer from Argentinian club Atlético Tucumán, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, June 15.

Tributes have poured into social media for the young man who played in the club’s youth squad.

“Atlético Tucumán regrets to report the death of Fabricio Navarro, a player in the institution’s training divisions. The young man, category 2001, suffered a heart attack this afternoon. We accompany his family and friends with respect and affection at this difficult time,” the club announced on Twitter.

Atlético Tucumán lamenta informar el fallecimiento de Fabricio Navarro, jugador de las divisiones formativas de la institución. El joven, categoría 2001, sufrió un infarto en la tarde de hoy. Acompañamos con respeto y afecto a sus familiares y amigos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/DaM1XVZwDp — Atlético Tucumán (@ATOficial) June 16, 2022

Atlético Tucumán’s fan club wrote: “From FASCAT we deeply regret the death of Fabricio Navarro, player of the training divisions of Atlético Tucumán. We accompany the family and loved ones in this difficult time. RIP.”

Desde F.A.S.C.A.T lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de Fabricio Navarro, jugador de las divisiones formativas de Atlético Tucumán. Acompañamos a la familia y seres queridos en este dificil momento. 𝗤𝗘𝗣𝗗 pic.twitter.com/MHdZR1y6vO — FrenteAmplioSociosClubAtléticoTucumán (@FrenteSociosCAT) June 16, 2022

“We deeply regret the death of Fabricio Navarro, a player in our training divisions. From our space we send our most sincere condolences to your family and friends,” wrote another of the club’s fan accounts.

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de Fabricio Navarro, jugador de nuestras divisiones formativas. Desde nuestro espacio enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. pic.twitter.com/EBilnLqK3J — Agrupación Atlético de América (@AgrupacionADA) June 16, 2022

Another said: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Fabricio Navarro. RIP.”

Enviamos nuestras condolencias a los familiares y amigos de Fabricio Navarro. QEPD. https://t.co/rBJ0mcRLgO — Sentimiento Decano (@sentidecano) June 16, 2022

“@PUCAT15 and the training divisions of our club, participate with great pain, irreparable loss of our player Fabricio Navarro and we accompany his family in this difficult moment. God receive Fat in Holy Glory. RIP…!!!” said another.

#Dolor 😥:@PUCAT15 y las divisiones formativas de nuestro club, participa con mucho dolor, irreparable pérdida de nuestro jugador Fabricio Navarro y acompañamos a su familia en este duro momento.

Dios reciba al Gordo en la Santa Gloria. QEPD…!!! pic.twitter.com/9ASrbx4D1M — P.U.C.A.T. (@PUCAT15) June 16, 2022

The news came hours after the match in which the Tucuman team won 2-1 against Lanús at the Monumental stadium.

“Rest Fatty!!! Those of us who knew you know all the effort and dedication you had. We will miss you Fabri!!!” another said.

Descansa Gordito!!! Los que te conocimos sabemos de todo el esfuerzo y dedicación que tenias. Te vamos extrañar Fabri!!! 🙏😔 https://t.co/A4bExHeNVx — Lucho López (@lucholopezdeca1) June 16, 2022

Another person wrote: “Today nothing matters more than mourning and supporting Fabricio’s family. Terrible news.”

Hoy nada más importa que guardar el luto y apoyar a la familia de Fabricio. Horrible noticia. https://t.co/2VS3nHHGeq — El Chipi (@Chipimerino) June 16, 2022

The death of the young footballer, whose age has yet to be confirmed, comes after a spate of sudden-death heart attacks have struck numerous footballers over the last few months.

On December 22, Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after he collapsed during the warm-up before his side’s Omantel League game following a heart attack.

Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma before he later died aged 23 after suffering a heart attack.

On Monday, January 3, 25-year-old Marcos Menaldo died after collapsing at the end of a training session for his club, Deportivo Marquense of Guatemala.

Another professional football player from Oman, Munther Al-Harassi, 30, who played for Al Rustaq FC, died following a heart attack in training on Saturday, January 22.

On February 2, 21-year-old Greek footballer Alexandros Lampis suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed 5 minutes into the game as his side Ilioupoli faced off against A.E. Ermoinida in the Gamma Ethniki league.

The stadium had no defibrillator on-site and an ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive. Sadly, by the time they tried to resuscitate him on the pitch, it was too late and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, March 20, 22-year-old Michel Almanza collapsed on the pitch after he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game between the club Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Promising young footballer Debojyoti Ghosh died of a heart attack during a game on Saturday, March 19.

25-year-old Ghosh, who was seen as a promising central midfielder, was playing a tournament match between Nababdwip Sevak Samity and Krishnanagar Central at Dhubulia Belpukur Ground in West Bengal, India when he collapsed unconscious on the pitch after the ball struck his chest towards the end of the game.

