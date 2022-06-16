By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 7:59

British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. Image: @PaulJawin/ Twitter

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, June 16, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that “all of the main bridges over the Siversky Donets River, which link the contested town of Severodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have now highly likely been destroyed.”

Yesterday (June 15), the British MoD noted that ‘Ukrainian soldiers, along with several hundred civilians, were sheltered in underground bunkers in the Azot Chemical Plant, in Severodonetsk’s industrial zone.’

The MoD continued” “Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town. The situation continues to be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian forces and civilians remaining east of the river.

“With the bridges highly likely destroyed, Russia will now likely need to either conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its currently stalled flanks to turn tactical gain into an operational advantage,” the British Defence Intelligence read.

It added: “Russia’s combat force in the Donbas is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings.”

“As claimed by the Ukrainian authorities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) – typically established at around 600 to 800 personnel – have been able to muster as few as 30 soldiers.”

“For both sides fighting in contested towns, front line combat is likely increasingly devolving to small groups of troops typically operating on foot.”

“Some of Russia’s strengths, such as its advantage in numbers of tanks, become less relevant in this environment. This is likely contributing to its continued slow rate of advance.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.