Danniella Westbrook: Living in Spain “the marvellous Mediterranean” was life-changing

Posting on Instagram today Danniella Westbrook reflected on her marriages and her time in Marbella, Spain with a post that read: “Living in the marvellous Mediterranean was such a life-changer, after a long marriage I was kind of lost and was a huge gamble as to if I would adapt and heal”

“I adapted fine obviously but I didn’t heal but I did meet the man I adore and after loads of back and forth, we got there.”

“It’s taken forever but anything worth having is worth the wait … #CosI’mWorthIt #😂🤦🏼‍♀️😂#onlyOneWestie #marbella #captainjacksparrow #lovinglife #gratitude #elspanol #guapa #cheeka #sunshinegirl”

At age just 16, Danniella first came into the limelight as the troublesome Mitchell daughter, Sam, in the popular soap ‘Eastenders’.

Since then the actress has become known more for her lifelong cocaine addiction than for her work.

In her autobiographies, she has revealed that she started using the drug at the age of 14 after being introduced to it through pals in nightclubs.

She also later admitted that she was using the drug when she was pregnant and estimates she spent nearly a quarter of a million pounds on the powder.

Last month Danniella Westbrook unveiled her new nose for the first time after she had a nose job on the NHS to reconstruct her facial features.