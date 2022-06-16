Fergie vows to stand by “very good and kind” Prince Andrew

Chating to Ian, Sarah claimed Prince Andrew “really understands the art of communication with me.”

‘We really do communicate, compromised with compassion. I will stand by him. It’s an incredible friendship and not just co-parenting, it’s just real.”

“Thank goodness the girls have got [him]. He’s very Naval and ‘this is how it’s done’ and very royal life and then they have the river running by which is me.”

Earlier this year The Duke of York settled the sexual assault case filed against him by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, sparing him the humiliation of giving evidence in a trial and protecting the royal family from further reputational damage.

The out-of-court settlement in the US civil case means Prince Andrew makes no admission of guilt over claims by Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Andrew also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with the sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”. He commended the “bravery of Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.