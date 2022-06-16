First year of Palma’s door-to-door waste collection service produces positive results

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 7:21

The first year of Palma’s door-to-door waste collection service has produced positive results. Image: Palma Town Hall

The door-to-door waste collection service was implemented in Palma, Mallorca, one year ago and has led to significant results in terms of recycling.

On June 10, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and the president of the municipal waste collection company EMAYA, Ramon Perpinyà, presented the results of the first year of the door-to-door waste collection service for more than a thousand businesses in the areas of Son Castelló, Son Rossinyol, Can Valero and Son Valentí.

Hila highlighted “the importance of applying measures to achieve a more sustainable city” and said that increasing recycling is “fundamental”. Given the effectiveness of the service, it will now also be implemented in other areas of Palma.

The door-to-door collection system improves the image of the areas by removing large bins from public spaces, which are often places where waste accumulates. More recycling also means less waste, less incineration, less energy consumption, less CO 2 emissions and less deforestation.

Before the system was introduced, only 8.3 per cent of waste (cardboard and some packaging) was selectively collected from industrial zones. In just one year, this figure has risen to 40 per cent.

