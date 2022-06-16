By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 17:34

Football shirts BANNED in Spain's Palma beach's new "drunken tourism" dress code Credit: Creative Commons

Football shirts, swimming costumes and sleeveless t-shirts are amongst the clothing items banned in Spain’s Palma beach’s new drunken tourism dress code that has been approved by various restaurants.

The new “drunken tourism” dress code for Spain’s famous Palma beach resort restaurants will see football shirts and other classic tourist clothing banned, as reported by Diario Mallorca.

“The situation on public roads is worse now than in 2017, 2018 and 2019; we are already writing off the season as lost in terms of controlling incivism,” stated Palma Beach CEO Juanmi Ferrer.

“We need support from the authorities because neither the business owners nor locals can stop it.”

A new scheme called Smart Chic, has seen eleven restaurants put up signs with QR codes, allowing customers to scan and see the compulsory dress code.

“Sleeveless T-shirts, swimming costumes, costumes and accessories bought from street vendors are all prohibited. Nor may you enter wearing gold chains, light-up hats, football team clothing or logos of other businesses that promote binge tourism.” Ferrer explained.

According to the businessman and the manager of Palma Beach, Pedro Marín, it has been more than a month since the beach “has become what it used to be because of street parties”.

Although they acknowledged that the police are making an “extra effort”, it is not enough to put a stop to the “large groups of tourists who are only looking to get drunk on the public thoroughfare, on the seafront or even on the beach.”

Ferrer explained that tourists tend to book very little in advance, stay three or four nights and spend around €30 or €40 a day, “generally on alcohol and cans of beer which they consume by drinking in the street”.

“They arrive at the hotels in the morning and can’t even walk, they are completely drunk and even their companions leave them alone, lying on the pavement”, he explained.

