How to use green concealer to hide imperfections, redness and blemishes

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 16:41

You can use green concealer to hide imperfections, redness and blemishes.

Have you ever considered giving green concealer a try to hide imperfections? It is very effective at covering up redness, and there is a reason for this.

Why is it that celebrities seem to have perfect skin? Is it diet? Is it genetics? Is it some type of expensive treatment? Well, make-up works wonders. Cosmetic products and make-up techniques have advanced so much over the years that the results can be practically perfect-looking skin.

However, you don’t have to be a celebrity to achieve the same effect. As strange as it may seem, a green concealer can be your best friend. Continue reading to find out why it works and how to apply it.

Why green concealer works

If you have ever had any type of blemish on your face, you may have tried to cover it up with make-up that was the colour of your skin. But have you ever tried green concealer? Green and red are opposite each other on the colour wheel, so when they are brought together, they neutralise each other. This makes green concealer an extremely effective way of hiding imperfections such as scars, spots or rosacea.

How to apply green concealer

Wash and moisturise your skin as normal. Apply your foundation.

Apply a small amount of the green concealer to any red areas. Gently dab with your finger, a concealer brush or a make-up sponge to blend it in. Be gentle so as not to irritate any spots – rubbing too hard will only make them look redder.

Now apply another concealer that matches your skin tone on top of the green concealer. Seal everything in with some translucent face powder. All ready!

