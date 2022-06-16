Juanma Moreno: Andalucía can ‘compete with the best’ after revealing business boom

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 10:32

Juanma Moreno: Andalucía can 'compete with the best' after revealing company boom. Image: @JuanMa_Moreno/ Twitter

PRESIDENT of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, took to social media on Thursday, June 16 to boast that the region can compete with anyone when it comes to economic growth.

Fifty-two-year-old Juanma Moreno – who recently visited La Linea de la Concepcion to view the work on the local football stadium – revealed that Andalucía can compete with the best in many economic metrics after he confirmed that thousands of new businesses have been created in the region over the past year.

” Andalusia created 10,500 companies in the last year and has risen to the top,” the father of three wrote on Twitter.

” We are already able to compete with the best in many economic indicators.

Moreno, who is on the campaign trail with elections due to take place on Sunday, June 19, added: “We need a sufficient majority not to go backwards. Let’s not lose a single vote.”

#Andalucía creó 10.500 empresas en el último año y se ha colocado en los puestos de cabeza. Ya somos capaces de competir con los mejores en muchos indicadores económicos. Necesitamos una mayoría suficiente para no retroceder. No perdamos ni un voto.#AndalucíaAvanza pic.twitter.com/ee93tLID5n — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) June 16, 2022

The news of the number of businesses launched in Costa del Sol’s Andalucía last year follows an announcement from Elche City Council at the end of last month, which revealed that there are 11 per cent more companies in Elche than before the Covid 19 crisis .

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, announced that there has been a “remarkable growth in the number of businesses launched in the municipality in the first quarter of 2022.”

González stated that there are 7,327 companies in Elche corresponding to the first quarter of 2022, compared to 6,626 in the same period of 2020, before the start of the crisis generated by the pandemic.

“This means that, at the moment, there are 11 per cent more companies in Elche than before the crisis in 2020, which is a really positive figure and shows that there is a recovery in Elche after two really complicated years,” he said at the time.

