By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 9:03

Learn something new at Jalon Valley Help's Ánimo Drop-In Centre. Image: Jalon Valley Help

The Ánimo Drop-In Centre at Jalon Valley Help in Alcalali, Alicante, offers a range of activities throughout the week.

Ánimo, located within the Centro Cívico in Alcalali, serves as both a drop-in centre and the administrative offices of Jalon Valley Help. The drop-in centre is open every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm, and it is possible for those needing support to have private discussions in the office. For more information, call 659 624 643.

There are plenty of other activities at the Ánimo Drop-In Centre, most of which are free of charge, although donations are appreciated. Some of the many activities are listed below.

The Valley Voices Choir meets every Monday from 4pm to 6pm. This is a mixed choir with approximately 30 members who enjoy singing a wide range of music. They regularly hold musical evenings and concerts and new members are always welcome. Contact Jenny on 646 972 024.

The Mosaics Group is held every Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm at the Ánimo Drop-In Centre. This group offers the opportunity to create decorative mosaics using glass and ceramics. The group buys materials to share and provides all the necessary equipment to complete projects. Membership of the U3A Vall del Pop is a requirement. Contact Pam Brooks on 634 310 415.

Fitsteps takes place every Wednesday from 10am to 11am. This is a dance fitness workout based on ballroom and Latin dancing (you do not need a partner) and is designed for people who want a lighter intensity low-impact workout. The dance steps are easy to follow, enabling everyone to have fun getting fit. Contact Pam Small on 672 637 673.

The Craft Group meets at the Ánimo Drop-In Centre every Thursday between 2pm and 4pm. This is a group of fun-loving crafters who enjoy a good natter whilst producing beautiful items for sale to support the Charity. Members learn skills such as knitting, crochet, quilting and sewing. New members are always welcome. Contact Barbara Money on 965 581 713.

