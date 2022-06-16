Legacy of a nation divided: Jo Cox’s death six years on

On 16 June 2016, Jo Cox died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in the street in the village of Birstall, where she had been due to meet constituents.

Jo Cox was elected to represent the parliamentary constituency Batley and Spen at the 2015 general election, having spent several years working for the international humanitarian charity Oxfam.

She was married and had two young children.

The perpetrator of the attack was Thomas Alexander Mair, a 53-year-old unemployed gardener born in Scotland. Mair had mental health problems, though he was declared sane at the moment of the crime.

Mair, who held far-right views, was found guilty of her murder in November and sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order.

In remembrance of Jo Cox, Boris tweeted “Remembering Jo Cox and her contribution to politics and public life. My thoughts are with her loved ones today.”

“We will never let those who commit evil and despicable acts to triumph over democracy.”

Quick responding was Ashley Cowburn, Political Correspondent; who commented “An MP makes an emotional plea to tone down the language – citing the death of her friend Jo Cox. The prime minister responds saying ‘humbug'” and uploaded a video of the event during the Prime Minister’s statement.”

Click here to see the video.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.