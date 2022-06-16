Love triangle in the Malaga city of Marbella ends in murder

By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 20:52

A love triangle in the Malaga municipality of Marbella has resulted in a father and son being arrested for murder.

As reported by the National Police in a statement today, Thursday, June 16, a father and son have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Malaga city of Marbella. They are said to have fatally stabbed a 47-year-old man in the middle of the street, in broad daylight.

The incident occurred yesterday, Wednesday, June 15, at around 1:15pm, in the Miraflores neighbourhood of Marbella. According to the National Police, the victim was approached by the two detainees as he was exiting his home, and he was subsequently stabbed one time and collapsed in the street, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

After being stabbed, witnesses said he managed to stagger to the nearby Miraflores pharmacy, with blood gushing from his wound. Emergency services were promptly on the scene and attempted to stem the flow of blood, but were too late to save the man’s life. He was confirmed dead at the scene. Despite the two arrests, an investigation is still ongoing said the police.

As the area was cordoned off by Local Police officers, neighbours were already aware of why the situation had evolved. The deceased man had apparently been romantically involved with a woman after she broke up with the alleged 52-year-old murderer. She had a child with the man, who was the 29-year-old man also detained over the alleged murder.

Investigators explain that the motivation for the attack comes as a result of the bad relationship between the murderers and their victim. They believe that the two detainees did not accept the new relationship of their ex-partner, and mother, with the murdered man.

