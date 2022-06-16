Malaga: Doctor to sue parents of a patient for insults, violent attitude and threats

A doctor at the Tiro de Pichón health centre in the city of Malaga is to denounce a set of parents for their insults and threats after failing to see their daughter before the agreed appointment time.

The parents, whose daughter had a fever asked the doctor to see them first but the doctor simply asked them to wait their turn as there were other patients with appointments booked before them. It was at this point that the man and woman started to become aggressive.

The doctor then contacted the police who arrived on the scene to take statements from the aggressors and the doctor involved.

According to the Malaga Medical Union, sadly. this is not the first case of physical or verbal aggression that has occurred in Tiro de Pichón health centre.

Regrettably, it was confirmed that the administration “has not taken appropriate measures to eradicate this problem, such as hiring security guards, who were withdrawn from health centres at the beginning of the summer of 2021”.