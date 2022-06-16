UPDATE: 'Business unaffected' following HUGE fire at Russia's largest gas field Urengoy in Yamalo-Nenets Close
Trending:

Malaga: Doctor to sue parents of a patient for insults, violent attitude and threats

By Anna Ellis • 16 June 2022 • 14:53

Malaga Catherdral, Malaga, Spain. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A doctor in Malaga, Costa del Sol, will sue the parents of a child who used threats and insults to intimidate him, confirmed the Malaga Medical Union (Sindicato Medico de Malaga) Thursday, June 16

A doctor at the Tiro de Pichón health centre in the city of Malaga is to denounce a set of parents for their insults and threats after failing to see their daughter before the agreed appointment time.

The parents, whose daughter had a fever asked the doctor to see them first but the doctor simply asked them to wait their turn as there were other patients with appointments booked before them. It was at this point that the man and woman started to become aggressive. 

The doctor then contacted the police who arrived on the scene to take statements from the aggressors and the doctor involved.

According to the Malaga Medical Union, sadly. this is not the first case of physical or verbal aggression that has occurred in Tiro de Pichón health centre.

Regrettably, it was confirmed that the administration “has not taken appropriate measures to eradicate this problem, such as hiring security guards, who were withdrawn from health centres at the beginning of the summer of 2021”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading