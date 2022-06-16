‘Marbella Fashion Show’ will take place once again this July

By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 17:21
Image of the presentation of the 'Marbella Fashion Show'.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
Remedios Bocanegra, the Marbella Councillor for Resident Foreigners, today, Thursday, June 16, presented the fifth edition of the ‘Marbella Fashion Show’, which will take place in the Malaga municipality on July 14 and 15.
She was accompanied by Esperanza Gonzalez, the provincial deputy for the Area of Sustainable Economic Development, and Malaga de Moda, along with Maria Jose Gonzalez, the event organiser.
Avenida Lola Flores in Puerto Banus will be transformed into a catwalk that will bring together some twenty national and international couturiers emerging talents. “This year it returns to an emblematic setting that on previous occasions has looked spectacular”, explained Ms Bocanegra.
Designers of the stature of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Victorio, and Lucchino, will exhibit their creations during the two days. The organiser of the event thanked the City Council for its collaboration and recalled that the ‘Marbella Fashion Show’ was born “with the aim of becoming a benchmark and regular event in the city’s summers”.
There will also be the Marbella Fashion 2022 Contest, held for young talents from the province. The winner of the 2021 edition, Alejandra Marineto, and the firms attached to Malaga de Moda, will show their creations: Teresa Ninu, and Pepe Canela.
During the presentation of the event, the provincial deputy assured that it will be “a wonderful show”, in which “the creation of Malaga and the textile sector will be disseminated from the province”.
Tickets for the parades, which will take place from 8:30pm, and can be purchased at www.mientrada.net. More information is available at http://marbellafashionshow.com.
