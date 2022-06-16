By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 12:29

Moderna Covid vaccine recommended by FDA for youngest children in the US. Image: Wikimedia

THE US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended Moderna’s Covid vaccine for the country’s youngest children after a panel of experts’ decision on Wednesday, June 15.

The FDA – which will now push for the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for use in the youngest children in the US – gave the green light for Moderna’s Covid vaccine to be administered to children under five in the country.

The news comes days after the White House confirmed plans for COVID-19 vaccination for the age range.

Michael Nelson, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia, one of 21 panellists at the event who unanimously voted that the Moderna jab was ‘safe and effective’ for use said: “This recommendation does fill a significant unmet need for a really ignored younger population.

Senior FDA scientist Peter Marks said that the need for the young children to be jabbed is due to the “high rate of hospitalisations among infants, toddlers and young children during last winter’s Omicron.”

“We are dealing with an issue where we have to be careful we don’t become numb to the pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths,” he said. “Every life is important and vaccine-preventable deaths are something we would like to try to do something about.”

Interestingly, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, admitted that the company had been forced to throw away millions of Covid vaccines, stating: “It’s sad to say, I’m in the process of throwing 30 million doses [of the Covid vaccine] in the garbage because nobody wants them.

“We have a big demand problem,” he said during the recent World Economic Forum event in Switzerland.

According to Mr Marks, 480 Covid-19 deaths in the 0-4 age group have been recorded in the US since the start of the pandemic. While there have been 45,000 hospitalisations in that group, nearly a quarter of which required intensive care, recorded in May 2022.

Earlier this year, a US Supreme Court Justice judge was called out after making an extraordinary false Covid claim regarding the number of children suffering from Covid.

Sonia Sotomayor, 67, told a hearing on the Biden administration’s workplace vaccine mandates on January 7 that 100k children are in serious condition with Covid.

Referring to the omicron variant of COVID-19, Sotomayor said at the time: “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.”

However, Sotomayor, who has served as a US Supreme Court Justice since August 8, 2009, grossly overstated the Covid statistics. In fact, actual government figures at the time indicated that fewer than 5,000 children in the US were hospitalised with COVID-19.

