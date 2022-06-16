By Laura Kemp • 16 June 2022 • 15:07

News, people and events with Fuengirola.fi

If you have been wondering where you can keep up to date with Costa del Sol news in Finnish, look no further than Fuengirola.fi.

This weekly city magazine for Finns on the sunny coast of Spain covers all of the essentials about the news, people and exciting events happening in the area.

If you are a business wanting to reach Finns who are planning a trip to Spain, Fuengirola is the best way to go – with so many Finns reading fuengirola.fi in advance to find out the best places to visit, dine and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

If you’re thinking about making the move from Finland to this beautiful part of Spain, Fuengirola.fi has got all of the information you need from residency, the best areas to purchase property to suit your lifestyle, schools on the Costa del Sol, information on property prices and experienced estate agents to help you on your journey.

For those who already live on the Costa del Sol, Fuengirola.fi provides up-to-date information on electricity prices, construction companies for repairs and renovations, legal advice and weather updates.

Their blogs and editorials contain a wealth of information about helpful businesses on the coast as well as Finnish opinion pieces and interviews to read at your leisure.

With 150 distribution points, keep in the know about current affairs, tourism in Spain, the weather, entertainment, places to visit, things to do and the best restaurants in the area with Fuengirola.fi – or advertise your business to the many Finns in the area!

The magazine is published every week on a Friday from September to May and once a month in summer.

Website: Click here

Address: Calle Oliva 3N, Centro Finlandia, 29640 Fuengirola

Telephone: 679 84 43 78

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here