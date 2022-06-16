By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 June 2022 • 18:00

Nora Johnson: A few more TV irritations

EVERY new British TV drama now seems to be a cop show. So predictable, though maybe understandable why one Tory MP in his 60s googles, um, ‘tractors’ for entertainment. Well, each to his own!



Take the latest, ‘DI Ray’, for instance. For a country where police are unarmed, there were countless guns in evidence. Many years ago an unarmed cop pal in London arrested a fleeing suspect by shouting: “Stop or I’ll shoot!” Back then he was congratulated, today he’d be disciplined.

Basically, I much prefer to watch US or European drama productions nowadays. They seem to reflect the real world much more faithfully, not only with their casting but in everything from production values to plots. But the key to all the dramas that hook you are the characters who draw you into the story that may often be quite thin.

Characters like Tony Soprano (‘The Sopranos’, ostensibly about the Mafia, is also about morality, religion, being young, old, middle‐aged and frequently extremely funny; I’m still waiting for the sequel: ‘The Contraltos’), Reacher in, um, ‘Reacher’, Bosch in ‘Bosch’ and many others…

But then, as a crime writer myself, I’m a tad biased!

