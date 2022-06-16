Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal rises again this Friday, June 17

By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 21:17
Image of electricity meters.
Credit: Creative Commons
The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise again this Friday, June 17. It will increase by 4.15 per cent compared to today, Thursday, June 16, on what is the third day of application of the so-called ‘Iberian exception’ designed to lower energy costs.
According to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), specifically, the average price of electricity this Friday will be €177.90/MWh. That is €7.09/MWh more than today’s price of €170.81/MWh.
Tomorrow’s maximum price of electricity will be registered between 10pm and 11pm, at €196.61/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €159.81/MWh, will be between 3pm and 5pm. However, this price must then include the compensation payable to the cogeneration plants and combined cycle plants.
The charge is calculated on an hourly basis, and for this Friday it works out at an average of €88.48/MWh, compared to today’s €88.20/MWh. This will be paid by the consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those that, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.
Therefore, the actual average price that clients of the regulated rate will pay will be €266.38/MWh. That is 2.8 per cent more than the €259/MWh to which it rose this Thursday.
