BREAKING: Man who threatened to kill Spain’s Pedro Sánchez via Twitter sentenced to prison

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 15:21

A MAN has been sentenced to two years in prison after threatening to kill Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez via the social media platform Twitter.

The 51-year-old man from Spain, who was accused of threatening to kill the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, via Twitter, was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday, June 16.

The man, who is believed to have worked in the Valencian Administration, admitted to posting several comments aimed at the Spanish prime minister and alongside the prison sentence, has been ordered to pay a fine of €480 and take a course on values ​​and equality.

Initially, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded three years in prison for a hate crime but after admitting to the charges and agreeing to cooperate with the conditions, he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The man, a resident of Quart de Poblet, published two comments on the social network Twitter on December 4, 2017 “with expressions of propaganda, promotion and justification of hate based on intolerance and incitement to violence,” according to the judge.

On June 17, 2018, he then published other comments that said: “Franco will come out of his grave but Pedro Sánchez will enter another” and “Today they have spoken that the PSOE will remove Franco. I assure you that it will not. There are people we can kill if we do not tolerate that barbarity.”

