By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 17:07

Russian spy posing as Brazilian national caught by Dutch intelligence Credit: Creative Commons

The Russian spy was caught by the Dutch intelligence service after reportedly using a false identity in an attempt to gain access to the International Criminal Court.

Russian spy Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov elaborated a false life of a Brazilian national who was “heading to The Hague, Netherlands, for an internship at the ICC, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Erik Akerboom, Chief of the Dutch Intelligence Agency, stated:

“This was a long-term, multi-year GRU (Russian Intelligence Service) operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money.”

The Russian Intelligence Service has not as of yet commented on the incident, however, President Putin has previously denied accusations of spying on the West.

The Russian spy, who went under the name Viktor Muller Ferreira, was caught at a Dutch Airport.

“It clearly shows us what the Russians are up to – trying to gain illegal access to information within the ICC. We classify this as a high-level threat,” stated Akerboom.

Sonia Robla, an ICC spokesperson stated:

“The ICC takes these threats very seriously and will continue to work and cooperate with The Netherlands,” she said.

Brazilian authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

The news follows British security forces arresting an alleged Russian spy at Gatwick airport on Monday, June 13.

