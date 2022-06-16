Ryanair steward in rant about airline over the tannoy during Murcia-UK flight

By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 18:56

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

A Ryanair steward on a Murcia-Manchester flight made a mid-flight rant over the tannoy complaining about the airline.

A clearly very unhappy Ryanair steward on a flight from the Spanish airport of Murcia to Manchester, was involved in a sudden rant over the tannoy mid-flight, according to dailystar.co.uk. today, Thursday, June 16.

The incident occurred on June 8, with a video uploaded on social media capturing the moment he made his unexpected announcement. “I do apologise. If you want to file a complaint please do so – go to Ryanair.com”, said the steward.

“They don’t listen to their staff, they probably care about you more because you give them money. Instead, we’re costing them money”, he continued. “So give that a go, see how that goes. After four years I literally – I haven’t got high expectations for them you know”.

According to one passenger, they had noticed a member of the cabin crew ‘visibly stressed out’ just before the shock message came over the in-flight tannoy system. “I had a feeling the steward was going to blow, and sure enough a few minutes later he made the announcement”, they told the paper. “I felt really sorry for him to be honest, he seemed really stressed out”.

In response to the incident, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “We sincerely regret the comments made by a crew member on this flight from Region de Murcia International Airport to Manchester (08 June), which are not representative of Ryanair”, commented a Ryanair spokesperson.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.