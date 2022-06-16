By Laura Kemp • 16 June 2022 • 15:03
Simply Scandinavian food in Fuengirola. Image - Simply Scandinavian
Using fresh local ingredients, Simply Scandinavian serves up colourful salads, healthy smoothies, a range of open sandwiches with gravad lax, various types of soups, tasty toasts, traditional meatballs, juicy burgers, cheesy pizzas, mouth-watering sweet treats and refreshing cold drinks – perfect for dining in or taking away for your lunch break!
Looking for something sweet or savoury on your coffee break? Try their signature strawberry cake, salty Karelian pies, tasty pastries and fresh buns with a range of speciality coffees, iced coffees and zingy summer drinks to keep you cool in the heat.
Located close to the beach in Los Boliches, pick up your lunch on your work break or on your way to the beach, or enjoy your meal served by the friendly team in their cosy cafeteria.
Open Monday to Saturday from 12pm until 5pm over the summer months and serving up delicious Scandinavian food with an international twist, you will find sweet and salty treats for all tastes!
Address: Av. de los Boliches, 4, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga
Telephone: 646 11 12 03
Facebook: Click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.