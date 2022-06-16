By Laura Kemp • 16 June 2022 • 15:03

Simply Scandinavian food in Fuengirola. Image - Simply Scandinavian

Have you been looking for light and tasty Scandinavian food in Fuengirola? Simply Scandinavian Restaurant and Cafeteria in Los Boliches offer just that, using the best ingredients from local producers and Scandinavian delicacies from Finland.

Using fresh local ingredients, Simply Scandinavian serves up colourful salads, healthy smoothies, a range of open sandwiches with gravad lax, various types of soups, tasty toasts, traditional meatballs, juicy burgers, cheesy pizzas, mouth-watering sweet treats and refreshing cold drinks – perfect for dining in or taking away for your lunch break!

Looking for something sweet or savoury on your coffee break? Try their signature strawberry cake, salty Karelian pies, tasty pastries and fresh buns with a range of speciality coffees, iced coffees and zingy summer drinks to keep you cool in the heat.

Located close to the beach in Los Boliches, pick up your lunch on your work break or on your way to the beach, or enjoy your meal served by the friendly team in their cosy cafeteria.

Open Monday to Saturday from 12pm until 5pm over the summer months and serving up delicious Scandinavian food with an international twist, you will find sweet and salty treats for all tastes!

Address: Av. de los Boliches, 4, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga

Telephone: 646 11 12 03

Facebook: Click here