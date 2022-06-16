Spain: 85,000 more people employed in June as job creation accelerates

By Anna Ellis • 16 June 2022 • 16:49
Spain: 85,000 more employed as job creation accelerates. Jose Luis Escriva. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
Jose Luis Escriva, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, has confirmed that job creation has accelerated in the month of June.
The growth in employment in June will allow the first half of the year to end with 271,000 more people employed, which Jose Luis says is “a figure that shows the great dynamism of employment, despite the context of uncertainty on an international scale”
“The dynamism of the month of June is exceptional, much more intense than usual, even when compared with other very good months for employment” he confirmed.
Jose Luis stressed that the 85,000 jobs that will be created this month represent the highest monthly growth compared with years not affected by the pandemic, double the average growth of the 2016-19 period and that of recent months.
He added “the data also show enormous dynamism, with a new all-time high of over 20.4 million members. These figures represent an increase of more than one million jobs compared to the pre-pandemic level.”
“This growth in employment is based on a generalised increase in enrolment in all sectors of activity,” Jose Luis confirmed
“Since there is job creation both in more seasonal sectors, such as the hotel and catering industry and in other activities”. He also highlighted the particularly intense growth that is occurring in sectors with high added value, such as IT and scientific activities.
