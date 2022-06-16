Spain: ALL-TIME HIGH for exports as they reach €120.925 billion

Spanish merchandise exports rose by 23.2 per cent in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period last year and reached €120.925 billion, an all-time high for the period.

Imports also reached an all-time high and rose by 39 per cent to €142,736 million, as shown in the latest declared trade data from Customs.

The Secretary of State for Trade, Xiana Mendez, confirmed that “trade in goods continued to be very dynamic in April and Spanish exports continued to grow strongly, stronger than the exports of our main trading partners.”

In fact, the year-on-year growth of Spanish exports between January and April this year (23.2 per cent) was higher than that recorded in the EU-27 (19.1 per cent), the Eurozone (19.6 per cent), Italy (20.7 per cent), France (18.6 per cent), Germany (10.7 per cent) and the UK (10.2 per cent). Outside Europe, sales also grew in the USA (18.8 per cent), China (10.3 per cent) and Japan (14.0 per cent).

The main positive contributions to the annual rate of change of exports in January-April 2022 came from the chemicals, energy products, non-chemical semi-manufactures and food, beverages and tobacco sectors. No sector had a significant negative contribution.

The autonomous communities with the highest growth in exports were the Canary Islands (93.9 per cent), the Community of Madrid (56.7 per cent) and Andalusia (28 per cent).