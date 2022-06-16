By Guest Writer • 16 June 2022 • 14:52

Pedro Sánchez and Teresa Ribera at GENERA 2022 Credit: Pool Moncloa / Fernando Calvo

SPAIN to invest a further €225 million to make electric car charging easier according to statement by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the GENERA 2022 Fair, Madrid on June 15.

This investment announced through the Electric Vehicle Recharging Infrastructure Working Group is in addition to the €400 million previously committed which has already been spent in almost all of the autonomous communities.

Electric vehicles are, he believes, the future and the number of electric vehicle registrations already exceeds the threshold of 10 per cent of the total, in less than a year so that Spain will have a backbone deployment of more than 1,000 recharging points throughout the national territory.

This is only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as with the latest injection of cash, the Government has received commitments for another 27,000 charging points to be installed throughput Spain.

Addressing the matter alongside Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, the Prime Minister explained that Spain is the second largest vehicle producer in Europe and the eighth in the world.

With 17 production plants owned by nine manufacturers the sector accounts for 8 per cent of Spain’s gross domestic product and Sánchez wants to see an increase in the number of models of electric vehicles generated in the country with Spain becoming leaders in the manufacture of batteries, components and recharging infrastructures.

The Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the Electric and Connected Vehicle (VEC) is endowed with a historic public investment of almost €4.3 billion.

