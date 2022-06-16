Thousands participate in Catalan book festival in Manacor, Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 10:21

Thousands participated in the Catalan book festival in Manacor, Mallorca. Image: Manacor Town Hall

Manacor’s first Vila del Llibre Catalan book festival was a huge success with fantastic levels of participation from both visitors and professionals from the publishing industry.

On June 11 and 12, the town of Manacor turned into the literary capital of the Catalan-speaking territories when it became a ‘Book Town’ (Vila dell Llibre), the first such publishing festival to be held in the Balearic Islands. The total number of visitors to the Book Town was approximately 11,000 with all of the activities at full capacity.

More than 80 creators from the world of books also visited Manacor, including authors, illustrators and artists from various disciplines.

The publishing sector obtained very positive results from the festival in terms of sales and the public showed significant interest in books and the publishing industry. The festival served as a meeting point for professionals from Mallorca and Cataluña who work in the field.

The Vila del Llibre Catalan book festival filled every corner of the old town of Manacor with literature with the aim of encouraging people to read more and of creating a new space where social ties could be constructed through a participatory cultural project.

