Torrox Ferrara Sports School offers range of summer beach activities for children

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 20:46

The Torrox Ferrara Sports School is offering a range of summer beach activities for children. Image: Torrox Town Hall

The Ferrara Sports School in Torrox is offering a range of beach activities for children to be held throughout the months of July and August.

The Ferrara Sports School was presented on June 10 by the Torrox councillor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, and Ernesto Rico, one of the directors of Atlético Torroxeño Interplayas, which organises these summer camps for children aged between six and 14.

Fernandez highlighted the Town Hall’s commitment to an infrastructure equipped for the practice of beach sports, not only for high-level competitions, such as the recent Spanish Beach Handball Cup, but also for the local residents to enjoy on a regular basis.

Ernesto Rico said that the Ferrara Sports School will hold activities such as beach football, beach handball, beach volleyball, beach tennis and other types of games over the summer from 9am to 2pm.

The rate is €100 per month, and children can be signed up for July, August or both. If there are several children from the same family, the price will be €90 per month starting with the second child. For more information and to book, call 665 323 596 or email [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.