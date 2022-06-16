Travel CHAOS is never-ending as Easjet cancel more flights

No flights will be running from the UK to Hurghada throughout the whole of June and July.

The news comes shortly after Easyjet have cancelled hundreds of flights for a variety of reasons ranging from IT failures to staffing issues.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet is operating up to 1,700 flights carrying up to a quarter of a million customers every day.

“There are industry-wide operational issues that are impacting airlines at the moment, which means we have made a number of pre-emptive cancellations which includes not operating to Hurghada from the UK for the remainder of June and July.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. We are informing customers in advance to minimise the impact on their plans and provide the option to rebook before travelling or receive a refund, and our customer service hours have been extended to support affected customers.

“We continue to monitor the operation closely and take action in advance as needed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.