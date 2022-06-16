By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 16:32
Ukraine accuses Russia of illegal use of cluster bombs on schools
Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu
Ukraine’s Security Service took to Twitter to post about its allegations on Russia’s usage of cluster bombs on schools and residential buildings, alongside footage of its alleged evidence on Thursday, June 16.
The tweet read:
“SBU receives new evidence that Russian troops use prohibited types of ammunition when shelling cities.”
“The investigators obtained them while documenting the military misdeeds of the Nazis in Kharkiv’s Inferno Saltivtsi district, the most affected area of Kharkiv by the shelling.”
СБУ отримала нові підтвердження, що війська рф застосовують заборонені види боєприпасів при обстрілах міст
Слідчі здобули їх в ході документування воєнних злочинів рашистів на Північній Салтівці – найбільш постраждалому від обстрілів райну Харкова.
➡️ https://t.co/w1vzF8Z0yl pic.twitter.com/fjIfwikMHo
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 16, 2022
Thus, according to the latest findings of experts, Russian forces reportedly used, amongst other ammunition, cluster bombs, which are forbidden in most world countries.
The ammunition has reportedly been recovered and sent for examination.
The survey documented the demolition and damage to nearly all the buildings on the territory of the area, as follows:
All collected evidence of military misconduct by Russian servicemen will be submitted to the International Criminal Court in The Hague for prosecution.
