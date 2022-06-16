By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 9:24

Ukraine destroys more Russian tanks as combat losses revealed as of June 16. Image: Ukraine Ministry of Defence/ Facebook

ON Thursday, June 16, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 200 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, June 15.

This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 32,950.

Another nine Russian tanks were also destroyed were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, June 15, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Seventeen Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were also destroyed as well as nine more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian artillery systems and MLRS, which have risen by seven and three respectively. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 729 and 233.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 16.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/YGW1Mh57mY#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/YtdKuTzkuY — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 16, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, June 15 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 113th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 17 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3545 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of nine more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 1449 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed nine more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking to total destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 2494.

