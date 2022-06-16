UPDATE: Forest fire in Malaga’s Algatocin already brought under control

By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 18:08

Plan Infoca has announced that the forest fire in the Malaga municipality of Algatocin is already under control.

UPDATE: Thursday, June 16 at 7:11pm

Plan Infoca has announced via its Twitter profile that the forest fire in the Malaga municipality of Algatocin that broke out earlier today, Thursday, June 16, has swiftly been brought under control.

This rapid result was made possible thanks to the hard work of the four teams of firefighters that tackled the blaze on the ground, combined with the various aerial means that had been deployed, said Infoca.

As a result of this ‘favourable evolution’, the two Bricas have returned to their base in the town of Cartama. Also, three operations technicians (TOP), and a Cougar KA-70 super helicopter have returned to their bases. Infoca will of course continue to monitor the situation.

Thursday, June 16 at 6:18pm

As reported by the Plan Infoca on its official Twitter profile today, Thursday, June 16, another forest fire has been declared in Malaga province. This time, a blaze has broken out in Algatocin, in the Serrania de Ronda.

Specifically, the fire started at around 4:30pm in the Arroyo El Cucharro area, in the Valle del Genal. This region reportedly has extremely difficult terrain for the Infoca firefighters to be able to fight the fire.

It is located near the location in Malaga where a fire is already being tackled by Infoca in Pujerra. At least 3,500 hectares of forest and scrubland have already been destroyed by this incident that started last Wednesday, June 8.

Infoca has deployed emergency teams to Algatocin, including four groups of specialist forest firefighters, two Bricas, three operations technicians (TOP), an environmental officer, a fire engine, two semi-heavy MA-7 helicopters, and a Cougar KA-70 super helicopter.

