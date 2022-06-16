Winners in 2021 Calpe’s hotels, restaurants and bars compete to retain the Ecovidrio Green Flag

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 June 2022 • 23:06

Ecovidrio - Image ecovidrio

Calpe’s hotels, bars and restaurants, joint winners of the Ecovidrio Green Flag in 2021, are competing to retain their title in 2022.

The annual Valencian competition rewards the efforts of restaurants, bars and residents in the recycling of glass, as it does the town management for their efforts in promoting and correctly managing the recycling of waste.

This year 193 establishments in Calpe are involved in the competition with 38 other municipalities, including last year’s joint winner El Campello. Run from June 15 through to August 31, when glass waste can increase by more than 50 per cent, the campaign is considered key to the effective management of the additional waste.

Ecovidrio provides assistance to those municipalities involved in the competition with a team of roughly 100 visiting establishments to educate them on recycling and environmental waste. They also provide additional waste containers and free transport to help competition entrants cope with the additional volume of waste.

An additional award has been added this year that will see two hotels rewarded for their commitment to recycling and the protection of the environment.

Competitors are assessed according to the:

Volume increase in the selective collection of glass containers in the municipality,

Percentage of participating local hotels and their collaboration to achieve the objectives,

Efforts of municipalities to promote and encourage recycling.

The Green Flags campaign is a national competition that takes place in 144 coastal municipalities across Andalusia, Catalonia, Illes Balears, Murcia, and Valencia. All told some 15,000 hotels, restaurants and bars take part in the competition.

