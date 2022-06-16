By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 8:45

WWE fans react to CEO Vince McMahon, 76, paying hush money to cover affair. Image: WWE

WWE is said to be investigating claims that the 76-year-old married CEO Vince McMahon paid millions of dollars worth of hush money to cover an affair with an employee.

WWE fans have reacted to the news that the board of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has launched an investigation into CEO Vince McMahon, who has been accused of paying a ‘hush-money settlement’ to a departing employee he was having an affair with.

A Wall Street Journal report revealed that the 76-year-old paid $3 million (€2.88 million) to his alleged mistress (44), believed to be working as a paralegal at the company, to prevent her from making critical statements about the WWE boss and from discussing their relationship.

McMahon, who is married to Linda McMahon, was implicated alongside WWE talent executive John Laurinaitis, who is believed to have been passed to the former wrestler “like a toy”, according to accusations.

Emails sent to the board on March 30 alleged that after being hired in 2019 on a salary of $100,000 (€96,000), the woman saw her wage double when she entered into a sexual relationship with Mr McMahon before she was also passed to John ‘Ace’ Laurinaitis.

The separation agreement including the alleged hush money was signed in January 2022.

Mr McMahon’s attorney, Jerry McDevitt denied the claims of harassment from the former employee and said that “WWE did not pay any monies” to the ex-employee “on her departure.”

Fan reactions

“The thing is Vince McMahon probably can’t be forced to step down over this hush money scandal. But the damage to WWE’s brand image and the advertisers that will distance themselves from WWE because of it will probably cause the most pressure to Vince and his position,” one person said.

The thing is Vince McMahon probably can't be forced to step down over this hush money scandal. But the damage to WWE's brand image and the advertisers that will distance themselves from WWE because of it will probably cause the most pressure to Vince and his position. — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 15, 2022

Another wrote: “Steph getting fired and Vince’s scandal is a hell of a season finale for WWE.”

Steph getting fired and Vince's scandal is a hell of a season finale for WWE. — Joe Gagne (@joegagne) June 15, 2022

Another mocked the recent situation where WWE women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out during the middle of Monday Night RAW on Tuesday, May 17.

“We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions,” one person along with a picture of WWE commentators announcing the news that Banks and Naomi had been suspended for their actions.

“We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” pic.twitter.com/3HL3mINLe2 — B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) June 15, 2022

“People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story???

“Literally, everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes,” another person said on Twitter.

People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story??? Literally everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes. — Jeremy Ball (@JMBall21) June 15, 2022

“The Vince McMahon story….. lord….. this is seriously bad,” another wrote.

The Vince McMahon story….. lord….. this is seriously bad. — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 15, 2022

Another person said: “There’s no allegation against Vince McMahon that I wouldn’t believe. Even the most ridiculous. He did it all.”

There’s no allegation against Vince McMahon that I wouldn’t believe. Even the most ridiculous. He did it all — trinity the tuck (@CasaDupre) June 15, 2022

