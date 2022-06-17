By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 7:54

Alicante looking to attract 'quality tourism' after deputy mayor's trip to Paris. Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE’S Deputy Mayor Mari Carmen Sánchez jetted off to Paris on Thursday, June 9 to present its offer of “city break” and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in order to attract quality tourism.

The Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board has opened up new avenues of collaboration with professionals from the tourism sector in the French capital of Paris after a visit from the Deputy Mayor.

Ms Sánchez said that “French tourists represent the second most important market for Alicante, which is why it is essential to carry out actions like this one to attract conference tourism, as well as to intensify weekend breaks, as both segments have a significant economic impact on the city”.

Sánchez met with professionals from the French tourism sector and offered them the chance to learn about Alicante’s cultural, gastronomic and leisure opportunities, as well as its hotel infrastructure and spaces for holding meetings and events.

Those that attended were able to taste a sample of Alicante’s gastronomy thanks to the live performance of the chef Óscar Cerdá, from the Jorge Gastro Bar Restaurant, who prepared a variety of dishes from the Costa Blanca town, all accompanied by wines from Alicante.

To make a tourism partnership with Paris even more practical, the French capital, along with London, is the city with the largest number of direct air connections from Alicante.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.