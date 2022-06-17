By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 7:46

Schoolchildren flock to Alicante's Santa Bárbara castle. Image: AytoAlicante

MORE than 2,000 schoolchildren visited Alicante’s Castle of Santa Bárbara in the month of May following the offer of free, guided and dramatised visits, as well as the different educational workshops.

Alicante’s deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sánchez, said that “the first step to loving, caring for and protecting heritage is knowing it, which is why it is essential that children discover the Castle of Santa Bárbara, be able to tour it and learn its history”.

She added: “The high number of schoolchildren who take an excursion to the fortress and sign up for one of its workshops show that we are on the right track.”

In total, 2,089 students visited the Castle in the month of May. Of these, 1,014 went with their teachers to make a free visit. Another 514 took a guided tour. While 285 children took part in dramatised visits accompanied by an educational workshop, another 60 solely attended one of the educational workshops and 216 signed up only for the theatrical visit.

Of the 45 schools that have visited the fortress, fifteen came from Alicante, 19 from other parts of the province (six from Elche, two from Novelda and one from Alcoy, Altea, Crevillente, Alfas del Pi, El Campello, San Fulgencio, San Vicente del Raspeig, Sant Joan d’ Alacant, Santa Pola, Teulada-Moraira and Villena), and another five from València, Murcia and Onteniente.

The Santa Bárbara Castle was also visited by two educational centres from the United States, and one from Poland, France, Italy, and Hungary, respectively.

