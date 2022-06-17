By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 14:26

Almeria's bishopric's huge financial problems as report shows they owe millions Credit: Twitter @diocesisdealmeria

Twelve years of Almeria’s bishopric’s accounts have been summarised in a report of more than 130 pages that was presented on June, 17, in Almería.

The Almeria’s Bishopric’s report was reviewed in a meeting with the clergy which took place this morning in the House of Spirituality in Aguadulce and which was attended by more than 70 priests from all over the province as well as in an afternoon meeting with the financial council of the Diocese of Almeria, as reported by La Voz De Almeria.

The Bishop of Almeria, Antonio Gómez Cantero, has made public a letter in which the only official data for the moment is given:

“Our debt, only with financial institutions, is €23.918 million”, emphasising that this is only the debt with the banks, the total amount being even greater.

“Although it is considerable, we will devise a serious approach to be able to take it on,”

“Together we must take the necessary steps to move forward. To do this, I will seek the help of a team of qualified people, which I will appoint at a later date,” announces Gómez Cantero.

In addition to this, a valuation has been made of the properties whose direct owner is the Diocese of Almeria, assessing what their value could be both for sale and lease, the most valuable being the seminary, the house of spirituality in Aguadulce and the priestly house of San Juan de Avila.

