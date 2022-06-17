By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 16:05
Belarus "cannot allow the Poles to surround us completely" says President
Credit: Creative Commons
Speaking on fears that Poland may become a threat to his nation, Belarus’ President Lukashenko stated:
“We will have to react here. Because we cannot allow the Poles to surround us completely. It is a dangerous option. I said it back in the day: the Ukrainians and the Russians will ask us to help preserve the integrity. So that nobody would chop something off,” as reported by TASS.
Belarus’s President Lukashenko believes that the situation may escalate following the US encouraging Poland to take action in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
“We see it. This is why I have to keep armed forces ready in the west and in the south. I deployed ten units along the border behind the border guard so that [enemies] could not infiltrate Belarus. And they had such ideas,” the President added.
The news of Belarus threatening to take action if “provoked” by Poland follows increasing tensions between nations amidst the ongoing Ukraine crisis with reports that Russia may revoke the recognition of independence of Baltic states and Ukraine, after Russian lawmaker, Yevgeny Fedorov, introduced a new bill.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.