Belarus “cannot allow the Poles to surround us completely” says President

Belarus will confront Poland if it takes Western Ukraine, due to the alleged threat to national security of the republic, claimed President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, June 17.

Speaking on fears that Poland may become a threat to his nation, Belarus’ President Lukashenko stated:

“We will have to react here. Because we cannot allow the Poles to surround us completely. It is a dangerous option. I said it back in the day: the Ukrainians and the Russians will ask us to help preserve the integrity. So that nobody would chop something off,” as reported by TASS.

Belarus’s President Lukashenko believes that the situation may escalate following the US encouraging Poland to take action in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

“We see it. This is why I have to keep armed forces ready in the west and in the south. I deployed ten units along the border behind the border guard so that [enemies] could not infiltrate Belarus. And they had such ideas,” the President added.

The news of Belarus threatening to take action if “provoked” by Poland follows increasing tensions between nations amidst the ongoing Ukraine crisis with reports that Russia may revoke the recognition of independence of Baltic states and Ukraine, after Russian lawmaker, Yevgeny Fedorov, introduced a new bill.

