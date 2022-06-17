By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 14:50

BREAKING NEWS: Former head of Russian-state arms company found dead Credit: Creative Commons

Alexei Ogarev, former head of Rosvooruzheni, a Russian-state arms company has reportedly been found dead in a cottage in Rublevka, Russia.

The former head of Rosvooruzhenie, a Russian-state arms company, 64-year-old Alexei Ogarev, was found dead in his cottage near Moscow on June 16, according to reports by the Russian media.

Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, indirectly confirmed the death after reporting that a man’s body was found the day before “in one of the private houses in a cottage community in the Odintsovo urban district.”

She stated that according to preliminary data, the death “is not of criminal nature,” but the exact cause will be established during forensic examination.

Alexei Ogarev was born in Moscow on September 16, 1957. He received his higher education at the Moscow Aviation Institute, graduating in 1981, and later joining the Foreign Ministry.

Until 1997, Ogarev served as Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and worked in Vienna, taking part in disarmament negotiations.

In summer 1997, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and simultaneously served as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Commission for Military and Technical Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

In February 1999, Ogarev became the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, in which position he supervised the issues of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign countries.

From August 1999 to November 2000, Ogarev headed Rosvooruzhenie, a Russian state-owned arms company, as reported by RTVI.

The news follows reports of retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov allegedly committing suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15.

