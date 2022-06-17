Britney Spears’ ex-husband denied bail after being arrested for stalking her

His bail was set at $100,000 (€95,400) at a hearing on Monday although he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Alexander was also hit with a restraining order that requires him to stay a minimum of 100 yards or 91 metres from Spears for the next three years.

At his hearing at the Ventura County Superior court, his requests to be released and for his bail to be reduced were both dismissed by judge Catherine Voelker, so he will now remain in jail until his preliminary hearing in two weeks’ time.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for less than three days in 2004, had posted his plans on Instagram in a live post from outside her home. Her actions at the time and the annulment of her marriage led to her being placed in the conservatorship that she was recently released from.

Denied bail for stalking Spears, Alexander will appear in court on June 22 and 24.