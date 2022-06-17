By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 17:50

Brits on low-cost flights in May lead to Spain's tourism recovery Credit: Creative Commons

Spain’s tourism recovery saw 7.7 million international travellers in May, the majority of whom were British, leading the nation to see an 87 percent of pre-pandemic level tourism.

Spain’s tourism recovery, aided massively by British travellers, saw two percentage points higher when compared to the tourism recorded in the nation last April.

“Our islands are approaching pre-pandemic figures, with recovery percentages of over 95%, favoured by the return of one of our main markets, the British,” said the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

“Undoubtedly, one of the elements that, unlike what happened in 2021, is allowing a solid reactivation of the international tourist that our country receives.”

One out of every four passengers came from the United Kingdom and went mainly to the Balearic Islands with 77.6 percent of passengers from the UK flying on a low-cost airline.

In total, Spanish airports received 1,979,969 passengers from the UK, which represents a degree of recovery of this market of 83.6 percent compared to 2019.

From Germany, 1,216,275 passengers arrived, mainly to the Balearic Islands seeing an almost 50/50 of those who chose to travel on low-cost airlines vs traditional airlines.

The degree of recovery of the German market, compared to 2019, was 85.4 percent.

The Balearic Islands was the autonomous community with the most arrivals (1,675,941 passengers), followed by Madrid (1,604,603) and Catalonia (1,535,533).

However, the Canary Islands showed the highest level of recovery in May (98.6 percent), followed by the Balearic Islands (95.5 percent).

