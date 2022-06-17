Camping Essentials: Your basic camping kit!

By Laura Kemp • 17 June 2022 • 8:13
It’s easy to forget essentials when you go camping! Image - Pixabay
First of all, a tent! They come in lots of sizes, and a good rule of thumb is to aim for a tent that sleeps 1 or 2 people more than you need.
Tent pegs – you will get some with your tent, don’t forget to take them!
Sleeping bags for everyone who is camping – it gets pretty chilly at night, even in summer.
A sleeping mat, air bed, or camp bed for each person – airbeds are cheap and comfortable so a good place to start.
Pillows – easy to forget, but make a huge difference to a good night’s sleep. If camping by car take your ones from home.
Camping Stove, fuel and cutlery.
Water carrier or jerry can – so you don’t have to go to the site tap every time you need water!
Camping Chairs – the best way to relax in the sun is on a comfy folding lounger or chair.
Torch and batteries – these are essential for bathroom stops at night and for use in your tent when the sun has gone down.
Sunscreen.
Bin bags – so you can keep the tent clean and tidy and leave no trace of your stay.
Wet wipes or cloths – For easy, quick cleaning.
A travel First Aid Kit!
These items are easily purchased at sports and camping shops.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.