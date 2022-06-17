Camping Essentials: Your basic camping kit!

By Laura Kemp • 17 June 2022 • 8:13

It’s easy to forget essentials when you go camping! Image - Pixabay

There’s quite a lot to think about when planning for a camping trip, making it easy to forget essential bits of kit! So, we have made a list of some of the most essential things to pack for your trip to make it that bit more comfortable and to keep you safe.

First of all, a tent! They come in lots of sizes, and a good rule of thumb is to aim for a tent that sleeps 1 or 2 people more than you need.

Tent pegs – you will get some with your tent, don’t forget to take them!

Sleeping bags for everyone who is camping – it gets pretty chilly at night, even in summer.

A sleeping mat, air bed, or camp bed for each person – airbeds are cheap and comfortable so a good place to start.

Pillows – easy to forget, but make a huge difference to a good night’s sleep. If camping by car take your ones from home.

Camping Stove, fuel and cutlery.

Water carrier or jerry can – so you don’t have to go to the site tap every time you need water!

Camping Chairs – the best way to relax in the sun is on a comfy folding lounger or chair.

Torch and batteries – these are essential for bathroom stops at night and for use in your tent when the sun has gone down.

Sunscreen.

Bin bags – so you can keep the tent clean and tidy and leave no trace of your stay.

Wet wipes or cloths – For easy, quick cleaning.

A travel First Aid Kit!

These items are easily purchased at sports and camping shops.